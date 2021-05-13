Twitter
TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

TC PipeLines, LP with ticker code (TCP) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 39.3. Now with the previous closing price of 29.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is 28.59 and the 200 day moving average is 31.25. The market cap for the company is $2,170m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

