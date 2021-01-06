TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP found using ticker (TCP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 39.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day MA is 28.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,170m. Find out more information at: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.