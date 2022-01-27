TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP found using ticker (TCP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 39.3. Now with the previous closing price of 29.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is 28.59 and the 200 day moving average is 31.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,170m. Find out more information at: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,871m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.