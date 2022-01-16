Twitter
TC PipeLines, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

TC PipeLines, LP found using ticker (TCP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 with a mean TP of 39.3. With the stocks previous close at 29.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.59 and the 200 day MA is 31.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,170m. Company Website: http://www.tcpipelineslp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,871m based on the market concensus.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

