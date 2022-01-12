Twitter
TC Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

TC Energy Corporation found using ticker (TRP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75.98 and 42.5 calculating the mean target price we have 54.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The 50 day MA is 42.06 and the 200 day moving average is 44.58. The market cap for the company is $40,032m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tcenergy.com

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 km of oil and liquids pipeline infrastructure that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in 10 power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 6,600 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, New Brunswick and Arizona; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

