TC Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

TC Energy Corporation found using ticker (TRP) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75.98 and 42.5 with the average target price sitting at 54.51. Now with the previous closing price of 42.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The day 50 moving average is 42.06 and the 200 day MA is 44.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,032m. Find out more information at: http://www.tcenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $51,116m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 km of oil and liquids pipeline infrastructure that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in 10 power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 6,600 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, New Brunswick and Arizona; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.