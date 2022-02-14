TC Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

TC Energy Corporation with ticker code (TRP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 71.94 and 44.96 calculating the mean target price we have 56.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 48.57 while the 200 day moving average is 49.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $51,533m. Company Website: https://www.tcenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $56,695m based on the market concensus.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 km liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in seven power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 4,200 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. It has a strategic collaboration with Nikola Corporation. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.