TBC Bank Group PLC 16.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

TBC Bank Group PLC with ticker (LON:TBCG) now has a potential upside of 16.3% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 1,945 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TBC Bank Group PLC share price of 1,628 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.3%. Trading has ranged between 965 (52 week low) and 1,686 (52 week high) with an average of 41,110 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £875,906,340.

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBC PLC) is a holding company for TBC Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s segments include Retail Banking, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Corporate Banking. The Company’s Retail Banking Segment offers a wide and diverse range of products to mass retail clients through its omni-channel platform. It also provides personalized private banking and sophisticated investment management products. Its Corporate and Investment banking supports large and mid-sized corporates by providing a full range of banking products and services, as well as brokerage, financial advisory and investment banking solutions. The Company’s MSME banking serves micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as start-ups, and offers banking and non-financial services and solutions.



