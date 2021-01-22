Twitter
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC ORD 1P with ticker code (TW.L) now have 13 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £245.00 and £130. with the average target price sitting at £187.15. Given that the previous closing share price was at £162.20 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is £162.40 and the 200 moving average now moves to £134.66. The company has a market cap of £5,809m. Company Website: http://www. Taylorwimpey.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

