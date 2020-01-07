Taylor Wimpey plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 211 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 193.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.95 points and increased 47 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 202.1 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 137.65 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 181.16 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 169.58. There are currently 3,283,108,174 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,204,631. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £6,392,831,868 GBP.