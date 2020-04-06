Taylor Wimpey plc 79% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 190 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 79.0% from the opening price of 106.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 80 points and decreased 87.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 237.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 101 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 189.00 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 175.93. There are currently 3,283,851,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 30,502,750. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £3,684,402,052 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn