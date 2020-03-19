Taylor Wimpey plc 74.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 206 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 74.6% from the opening price of 118 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 113.7 points and decreased 75 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 237.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 104.68 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 178.15. There are currently 3,283,727,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,965,561. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £3,497,169,255 GBP.

