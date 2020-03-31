Taylor Wimpey plc 6.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 110 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.8% from today’s opening price of 118 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 84.9 points and decreased 76.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 237.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 101 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 197.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 176.77. There are currently 3,283,727,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 28,491,784. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £3,817,332,637 GBP.

