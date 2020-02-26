Taylor Wimpey plc 6.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Taylor Wimpey plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 230 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.5% from the opening price of 216 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1 points and increased 38.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 237.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 141.7 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 214.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 176.39. There are currently 3,283,519,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,395,419. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £6,941,358,965 GBP.

