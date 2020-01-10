Taylor Wimpey plc 6.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 210 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.1% from the opening price of 197.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.25 points and increased 35.35 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 202.1 GBX while the year low share price is currently 141.7 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 182.96 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 169.77. There are currently 3,283,108,174 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,327,294. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £6,466,081,105 GBP.