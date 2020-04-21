Taylor Wimpey plc 46.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Taylor Wimpey plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 186 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 46.3% from the opening price of 127.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13.05 points and decreased 88.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 237.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 101 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 171.61 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 174.86. There are currently 3,283,851,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 30,007,353. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £4,231,242,213 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn