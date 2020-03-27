Taylor Wimpey plc 30.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 165 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 30.7% from the opening price of 126.25 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 86.15 points and decreased 67.95 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 237.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 101 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 200.67 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 177.06. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 27,647,353. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £3,988,086,341 GBP.

