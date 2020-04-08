Taylor Wimpey plc 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Taylor Wimpey plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 157 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.8% from the opening price of 123.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 62.35 points and decreased 71.55 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 237.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 101 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 185.18 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 175.58. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 30,447,255. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £4,121,234,260 GBP.

