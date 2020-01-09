Taylor Wimpey plc 17.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Taylor Wimpey plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 230 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.7% from today’s opening price of 195.35 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 19.2 points and increased 47.25 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 202.1 GBX while the year low share price is currently 141.7 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 182.32 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 169.72. There are currently 3,283,108,174 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,916,324. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £6,406,985,061 GBP.