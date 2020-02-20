Taylor Wimpey plc 14.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Taylor Wimpey plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Taylor Wimpey plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 270 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 14.6% from the opening price of 235.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 21.3 points and increased 64.55 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 237.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 141.7 GBX.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 50 day moving average of 210.98 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 175.28. There are currently 3,283,519,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,406,854. Market capitalisation for LON:TW is £7,775,373,092 GBP.

