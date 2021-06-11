TAYLOR WIMPEY ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

TAYLOR WIMPEY ORD 1P with EPIC code (LON:TW) now have 13 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £2.45 and £1.3 with a mean TP of £1.87. With the shares previous close at £1.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is £1.76 while the 200 day moving average is £1.70. The company has a market cap of £6b. Find out more information at: http://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.