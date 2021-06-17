TAYLOR WIMPEY ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

TAYLOR WIMPEY ORD 1P found using the EPIC (LON:TW) have now 13 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £2.45 and £1.3 so the average target price would be £1.87. Now with the previous closing price of £1.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to £1.70. The company has a market capitalisation of £6b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.