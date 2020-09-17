Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Taubman Centers found using ticker (TCO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 with a mean TP of 45.43. Now with the previous closing price of 38.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 38.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.96. The company has a market cap of $2,356m. Visit the company website at: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

