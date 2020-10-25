Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 45.43. Now with the previous closing price of 38.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The day 50 moving average is 38.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.96. The company has a market cap of $2,356m. Company Website: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn