Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Taubman Centers found using ticker (TCO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 45.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.96. The market cap for the company is $2,356m. Company Website: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn