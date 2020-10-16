Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 45.43. Now with the previous closing price of 38.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.11 while the 200 day moving average is 41.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,356m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn