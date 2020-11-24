Twitter
Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 42. Now with the previous closing price of 36.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 34.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,247m. Find out more information at: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

