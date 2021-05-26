Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 with a mean TP of 42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.52 and the 200 day moving average is 37.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,247m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.