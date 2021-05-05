Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 20 with a mean TP of 42. With the stocks previous close at 36.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 34.52 while the 200 day moving average is 37.69. The market cap for the company is $2,247m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.