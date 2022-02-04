Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 20 and has a mean target at 42. Now with the previous closing price of 36.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.52 and the 200 day MA is 37.69. The market cap for the company is $2,247m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.taubman.com

The potential market cap would be $2,563m based on the market concensus.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.