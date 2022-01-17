Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 with a mean TP of 42. Now with the previous closing price of 36.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.52 while the 200 day moving average is 37.69. The company has a market cap of $2,247m. Find out more information at: http://www.taubman.com

The potential market cap would be $2,563m based on the market concensus.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.