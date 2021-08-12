Taubman Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Taubman Centers with ticker code (TCO) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 42. Now with the previous closing price of 36.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 34.52 and the 200 day MA is 37.69. The company has a market cap of $2,247m. Find out more information at: http://www.taubman.com

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.