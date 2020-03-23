Tate & Lyle PLC 50.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Tate & Lyle PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TATE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Tate & Lyle PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 770 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 50.9% from the opening price of 510.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 260.2 points and decreased 261.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 811.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 493.83 GBX.

Tate & Lyle PLC has a 50 day moving average of 753.14 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 740.40. There are currently 468,379,944 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,210,991. Market capitalisation for LON:TATE is £2,511,453,617 GBP.

