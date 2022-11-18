Tate & Lyle PLC 22.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle PLC with ticker (LON:TATE) now has a potential upside of 22.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 935 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tate & Lyle PLC share price of 726 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.3%. Trading has ranged between 648 (52 week low) and 913 (52 week high) with an average of 1,225,479 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,914,878,798.



Tate & Lyle PLC is a global provider of ingredients and solutions for the food, beverage and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the categories of beverages, dairy, soups, sauces and dressings, and bakery. The Sucralose segment is a sweetener, which is used in various food categories and beverages. rs and industrial starches. Its portfolio includes texturants, health and wellness ingredients, stabilizers, bulk sweeteners, acidulants and animal nutrition. Its solutions include sugar and calorie reduction, digestive health and fiber fortification, non-GMO alternatives and science-based solutions. The Company produces ingredients from agricultural raw materials mainly at corn wet mills and also at blending facilities.







