Tate & Lyle PLC 15.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Tate & Lyle PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TATE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Tate & Lyle PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 720 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.8% from the opening price of 622 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 89 points and decreased 137.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 811.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 493.83 GBX.

Tate & Lyle PLC has a 50 day moving average of 729.81 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 735.75. There are currently 468,379,944 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,440,266. Market capitalisation for LON:TATE is £2,991,073,288 GBP.

