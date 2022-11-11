Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tate & Lyle PLC 14.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Tate & Lyle PLC with ticker (LON:TATE) now has a potential upside of 14.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 850 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tate & Lyle PLC share price of 729 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.3%. Trading has ranged between 648 (52 week low) and 913 (52 week high) with an average of 1,303,582 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,880,340,514.

Tate & Lyle PLC is a global provider of ingredients and solutions for the food, beverage and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose. The Food & Beverage Solutions segment operates in the categories of beverages, dairy, soups, sauces and dressings, and bakery. The Sucralose segment is a sweetener, which is used in various food categories and beverages. rs and industrial starches. Its portfolio includes texturants, health and wellness ingredients, stabilizers, bulk sweeteners, acidulants and animal nutrition. Its solutions include sugar and calorie reduction, digestive health and fiber fortification, non-GMO alternatives and science-based solutions. The Company produces ingredients from agricultural raw materials mainly at corn wet mills and also at blending facilities.



You might also enjoy reading  Tate & Lyle PLC 16.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.