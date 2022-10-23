Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim with ticker code (TTM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33.73 and 30.5 calculating the average target price we see 32.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.77 and the 200 day MA is 28.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,459m. Find out more information at: https://www.tatamotors.com

The potential market cap would be $25,137m based on the market concensus.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Harrier, Safari, Fiat, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.