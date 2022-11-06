Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim found using ticker (TTM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33.73 and 30.5 calculating the average target price we see 32.11. With the stocks previous close at 25.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day MA is 25.85 and the 200 day MA is 27.93. The market cap for the company is $20,252m. Company Website: https://www.tatamotors.com

The potential market cap would be $25,683m based on the market concensus.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Harrier, Safari, Fiat, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.