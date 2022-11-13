Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Lim with ticker code (TTM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 29.98 with a mean TP of 29.99. Now with the previous closing price of 26.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The day 50 moving average is 25.63 and the 200 day moving average is 27.79. The company has a market cap of $20,344m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tatamotors.com

The potential market cap would be $23,172m based on the market concensus.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Harrier, Safari, Fiat, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

