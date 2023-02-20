Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.23 and 1.86 calculating the mean target price we have 2. With the stocks previous close at 1.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.6 and the 200 day MA is 1.32. The company has a market cap of $472m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tasekomines.com

The potential market cap would be $575m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.