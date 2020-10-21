Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.3% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.34 and 1.79 with the average target price sitting at 2.03. With the stocks previous close at 0.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 133.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.73 and the 200 day moving average is 0.47. The market cap for the company is $213m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

