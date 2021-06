Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. with ticker code (TGB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.34 and 1.79 calculating the mean target price we have 2.03. With the stocks previous close at 1.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 97.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.04 while the 200 day moving average is 0.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $247m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.