Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. with ticker code (TGB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.34 and 1.79 with the average target price sitting at 2.03. With the stocks previous close at 1.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 97.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.04 while the 200 day moving average is 0.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $247m. Find out more information at: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.