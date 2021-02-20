Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.34 and 1.79 with the average target price sitting at 2.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 97.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.04 while the 200 day moving average is 0.74. The market cap for the company is $247m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.