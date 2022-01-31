Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. with ticker code (TGB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.34 and 1.79 with the average target price sitting at 2.03. Now with the previous closing price of 1.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 97.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.04 and the 200 day moving average is 0.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $247m. Company Website: http://www.tasekomines.com

The potential market cap would be $486m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.