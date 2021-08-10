Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.34 and 1.79 with a mean TP of 2.03. With the stocks previous close at 1.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 97.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.74. The company has a market cap of $247m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.