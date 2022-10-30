Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.3% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1.47 calculating the average target price we see 1.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.54. The company has a market cap of $329m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tasekomines.com

The potential market cap would be $541m based on the market concensus.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.