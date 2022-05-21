Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.03 and 1.99 with a mean TP of 2.51. With the stocks previous close at 1.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.99 while the 200 day moving average is 1.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $449m. Company Website: https://www.tasekomines.com

The potential market cap would be $709m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.