Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. with ticker code (TGB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.83 and 1.39 with a mean TP of 1.58. With the stocks previous close at 1.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.32 and the 200 day MA is 1.39. The company has a market cap of $441m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tasekomines.com

The potential market cap would be $453m based on the market concensus.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.