Taseko Mines, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Taseko Mines, Ltd. found using ticker (TGB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.34 and 1.79 and has a mean target at 2.03. Now with the previous closing price of 1.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.23. The market cap for the company is $523m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tasekomines.com

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.